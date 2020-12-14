CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 145,205 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 208.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 145,205 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.45. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.05.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

