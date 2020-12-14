Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) COO Sells $114,270.00 in Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $11.62 on Monday. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

