Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) EVP Sells $118,700.00 in Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

CENX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 235,407 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

