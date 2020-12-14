Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 35,570 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Syneos Health worth $21,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $148,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYNH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $65.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,002,681 shares of company stock worth $421,550,341 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

