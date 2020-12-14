Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,191 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $22,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,416 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,019 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 40,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $2,357,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $104,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,224 shares of company stock valued at $13,505,473 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.