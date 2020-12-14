Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $22,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136,807 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $41.04 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $42.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.69, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.