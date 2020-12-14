Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.36 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 826,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $22,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,046,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,428,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,039 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 908,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 38,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 465,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,365.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $34,640.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,959 shares of company stock worth $415,551. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI opened at $33.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.18. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $619.11 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

