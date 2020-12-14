Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Houlihan Lokey worth $22,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,055.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,015,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,957,000 after purchasing an additional 927,450 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 207.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 871,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 587,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 585,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,509,000 after acquiring an additional 406,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $16,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $324,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $324,083.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $612,064. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $70.10 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

