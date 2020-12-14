Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $23,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $411,195.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $67.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

