Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,284 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Bandwidth worth $23,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $169.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,877.89, a P/E/G ratio of 130.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.89 and a 200 day moving average of $147.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 884 shares of company stock worth $154,110. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.25.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

