Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Varonis Systems worth $23,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $116,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,084 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRNS opened at $135.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $138.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

