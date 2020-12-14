Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 28,526 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 683,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,526 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $23,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirova bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.50 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

