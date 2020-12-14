Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 46,683 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,683 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Arcosa worth $22,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Gabelli cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. G.Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $54.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $57.26.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

