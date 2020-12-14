Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 649 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $21,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BOX in the third quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BOX opened at $17.37 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. BOX’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,172,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

