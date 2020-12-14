Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287,827 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $22,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLJ. Compass Point initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.