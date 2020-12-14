Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stake Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $114.24 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $116.61. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.