Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.05.

CLDT opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $551.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.40 and a beta of 2.08. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 25,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,782.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

