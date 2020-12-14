Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $120,793.50 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $120,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $170,297.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $1,557,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $1,431,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Ciena by 6.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

