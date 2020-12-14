Cimarex Energy Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Shares of XEC opened at $39.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

