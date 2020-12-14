Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.16.

Shares of CLF opened at $13.59 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $7,240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 112.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,897,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,996 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 856.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,657,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.