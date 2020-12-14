Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter worth $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter worth $51,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Colony Capital stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.17.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

