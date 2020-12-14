Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $867.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce $867.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $859.40 million and the highest is $876.50 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $954.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

COLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $83.16 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,098,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 31,579 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $2,947,268.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,715,512.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 791,562 shares of company stock valued at $64,610,973. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

