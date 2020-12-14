Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,002 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,498,000 after purchasing an additional 88,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,300,000 after purchasing an additional 929,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CBSH opened at $62.99 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $50.48 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

