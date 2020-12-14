Comparing NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) & NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NovoCure and NeuroMetrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 5 4 0 2.30 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

NovoCure presently has a consensus target price of $102.25, indicating a potential downside of 40.45%. Given NovoCure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NovoCure is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Volatility & Risk

NovoCure has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovoCure and NeuroMetrix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $351.32 million 49.75 -$7.23 million ($0.07) -2,453.00 NeuroMetrix $9.27 million 0.94 -$3.77 million N/A N/A

NeuroMetrix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NovoCure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of NovoCure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure 4.26% 7.40% 3.94% NeuroMetrix -38.80% -71.00% -37.58%

Summary

NovoCure beats NeuroMetrix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products that are in Phase 2 pilot and Phase 3 pivotal trials for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD to evaluate tumor treating fields together with KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic alliance with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology that provides a framework for preclinical and clinical development projects studying Tumor Treating Fields. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies; and SENSUS, a pain therapy device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain. The company offers its products to consumers, retail merchandisers, direct response TV promoters, health care professionals, managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neurosurgeons. It operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. The company has a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

