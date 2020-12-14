Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $23,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,707,000 after acquiring an additional 211,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 786.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150,989 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 118.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 272,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 148,187 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 142.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 102,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,822,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

CMP stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.58. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

