Contrasting Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data Storage and Computer Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $8.48 million 2.23 $70,000.00 N/A N/A Computer Services $284.23 million 5.86 $52.85 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and Computer Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 3.06% 15.28% 3.57% Computer Services 19.33% 22.46% 15.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Data Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Data Storage and Computer Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Data Storage has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Services has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Computer Services beats Data Storage on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and compliance solutions primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

