Contrasting ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) & Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Crescent Point Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Point Energy 0 7 2 0 2.22

Crescent Point Energy has a consensus price target of $2.72, indicating a potential upside of 12.81%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Risk & Volatility

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Crescent Point Energy -166.19% 4.03% 1.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Crescent Point Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Crescent Point Energy $2.51 billion 0.51 -$778.70 million $0.54 4.46

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Point Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Crescent Point Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

