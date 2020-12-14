Contrasting NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) & Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. NorthWestern pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xcel Energy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Xcel Energy has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 12.74% 7.89% 2.72% Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NorthWestern and Xcel Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.25 $202.12 million $3.42 16.37 Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 2.96 $1.37 billion $2.64 24.62

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NorthWestern and Xcel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 0 2 4 0 2.67 Xcel Energy 1 4 0 0 1.80

NorthWestern currently has a consensus price target of $64.83, suggesting a potential upside of 15.84%. Xcel Energy has a consensus price target of $74.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.77%. Given NorthWestern’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than Xcel Energy.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats NorthWestern on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

