Contrasting Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Superior Energy Services and National Energy Services Reunited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 2 0 3.00

National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.63%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than Superior Energy Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Superior Energy Services and National Energy Services Reunited’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $1.43 billion 0.00 -$255.72 million N/A N/A National Energy Services Reunited $658.39 million 1.28 $39.36 million $0.74 13.05

National Energy Services Reunited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Energy Services.

Volatility & Risk

Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and National Energy Services Reunited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -22.22% -565.78% -4.82% National Energy Services Reunited 4.63% 6.46% 3.66%

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats Superior Energy Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, pressure control, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services. This segment also provides laboratory services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; artificial lift services; production assurance chemicals; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities, as well as sources, treats, and disposes water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment provides drilling and workover rigs; rig services; fishing and remedial solutions; directional and turbines drilling services; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; wireline logging services; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from a well, as well as rents drilling tools. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

