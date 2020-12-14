Contrasting TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of TDH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TDH has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TDH and BellRing Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDH $12.65 million 6.16 -$8.63 million N/A N/A BellRing Brands $988.30 million 0.96 $23.50 million $0.61 39.54

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than TDH.

Profitability

This table compares TDH and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDH N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands 2.38% -1.13% 3.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TDH and BellRing Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A BellRing Brands 0 2 8 0 2.80

BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 3.23%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than TDH.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats TDH on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of pet food products. The company’s main five product lines are pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. It offers dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products. The company was founded by Rong Feng Cui in April 2002 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. The company sells its products through a network of channels, including club, e-commerce, convenience, and specialty, as well as food, drug, and mass; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. BellRing Brands, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

