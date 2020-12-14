CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CTK opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $313.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.21. CooTek has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

