CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,200 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,285,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $209,066.00.

On Friday, December 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $73,968.00.

On Monday, December 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,300 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total value of $306,174.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $277,050.00.

On Monday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $91,360.00.

On Friday, November 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $136,635.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $109,260.00.

On Friday, November 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $273,990.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $181,180.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $272,280.00.

CRVL stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.81. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,033,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CorVel by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 54,196 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in CorVel by 545.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 51,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CorVel by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,742 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CorVel by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

