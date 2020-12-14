Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.12.

Shares of COST opened at $375.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.42. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $621,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.0% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 9,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

