Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2021 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.12.

COST opened at $375.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.42.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,830,000 after buying an additional 108,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,982,000 after buying an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,790,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.