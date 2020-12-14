Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Insider Purchases $158,620.00 in Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) insider Bayern Anna Von bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bayern Anna Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Bayern Anna Von acquired 10,000 shares of Coty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00.

COTY stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Coty’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Coty by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Coty by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Coty by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

