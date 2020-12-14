Coty (NYSE:COTY) and Nextera Enterprises (OTCMKTS:NXRA) Critical Contrast

Coty (NYSE:COTY) and Nextera Enterprises (OTCMKTS:NXRA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Coty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Nextera Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Coty has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextera Enterprises has a beta of -13.5, suggesting that its stock price is 1,450% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coty and Nextera Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $4.72 billion 1.12 -$1.01 billion ($0.48) -14.40 Nextera Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nextera Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coty.

Profitability

This table compares Coty and Nextera Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty -15.56% -3.35% -0.72% Nextera Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Coty and Nextera Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 1 10 4 0 2.20 Nextera Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coty presently has a consensus target price of $6.48, suggesting a potential downside of 6.21%. Given Coty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coty is more favorable than Nextera Enterprises.

Summary

Coty beats Nextera Enterprises on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co. brands. It also offers mass color cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, and body care products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Enrique, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, Sally Hansen, Stetson, and 007 James Bond brands. The company also sells its products through third-party distributors. It sells its products to approximately 150 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in New York, New York. Coty Inc. is a subsidiary of Cottage Holdco B.V.

Nextera Enterprises Company Profile

Nextera Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, W Lab Acquisition Corp., develops and markets consumer products that offer solutions to niche personal care needs. It offers cosmetic remedies for spider veins, dark circles, blotchy skin, bruises, stretch marks, sun spots, at home microdermabrasion kit, and deep facial lines under the Vita-K Solution brand. The company, under the DermaFreeze365 brand, offers instant line relaxing formula as an anti-line and wrinkle cream for the face, neck and chest, and lip areas; and offers two anti-aging compounds: Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid, a new ingredient in modern skin care technology, and BioxiLift, which produces a cumulative reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also offers Ellin LaVar Textures brand products to address the health and condition of hair and scalp, including OptiMoist Shampoo, SatinSoft Conditioner, LiquidGlass, PenetratingBalm, ReconstructMasque, ThermMist, NourishOil, DetangleMist, LiquidMotion, InstantShine, ScalpRx, and NaturalControl. In addition, the company offers dry shampoo product in an aerosol spray formulation under the Psssssst brand; and a recipe for ageless skin under the Skin Appetit brand. It also markets its products at retail under the Heavy Duty, 40 Carrots, Virtual Laser, Stoppers-4, Bath Lounge, Vita-C2, Firminol-10, and TurboShave brands. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains through a team of internal sales managers, as well as a sales force of independent sales representatives. Its customers include chain drugstores, mass volume retailers, national mass merchandisers, and grocery chains. Nextera Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Panorama City, California.

