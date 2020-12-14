Cowen Raises MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $178.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target increased by Cowen from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.18.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.25. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $158.08.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.