Credit Suisse Group Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $74.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of MS stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $19,754,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,298 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 227,532 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

