Critical Review: HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) vs. Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT)

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get HireQuest alerts:

4.3% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of HireQuest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 45.87% 23.39% 16.08% Volt Information Sciences -2.51% -37.15% -6.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for HireQuest and Volt Information Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

HireQuest has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HireQuest and Volt Information Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $15.88 million 7.84 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A Volt Information Sciences $997.09 million 0.04 -$15.19 million ($0.56) -3.45

HireQuest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volt Information Sciences.

Summary

HireQuest beats Volt Information Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.