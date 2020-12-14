Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.97.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $344.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.