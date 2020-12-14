DA Davidson Weighs in on Greif, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Greif in a report issued on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Greif’s FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GEF. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Greif stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Greif has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Greif by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Greif by 38.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Greif by 13.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Greif by 103.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 126,712 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

