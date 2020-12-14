Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Daimler in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will earn $3.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2021 earnings at $7.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDAIF. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $66.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.65, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.67. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $47.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 billion.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

