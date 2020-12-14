DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised DermTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised DermTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.60. DermTech has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,713.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,017 shares of company stock valued at $71,695. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 149.9% during the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 119,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 71,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

