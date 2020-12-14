Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) & Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Head-To-Head Review

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Infinity Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infinity Energy Resources and Diamond Offshore Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Offshore Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infinity Energy Resources and Diamond Offshore Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Energy Resources N/A N/A $1.85 million N/A N/A Diamond Offshore Drilling $980.64 million 0.02 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.07

Infinity Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Energy Resources and Diamond Offshore Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Energy Resources N/A -6.74% 2,054.79% Diamond Offshore Drilling -140.16% -15.41% -7.11%

Volatility & Risk

Infinity Energy Resources has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Offshore Drilling has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infinity Energy Resources beats Diamond Offshore Drilling on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinity Energy Resources

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. engages in offshore drilling, which provides contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. The company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs consists of drill ships and semisubmersibles. The company was founded on April 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

