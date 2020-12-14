DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DISH Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

DISH opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,382,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 258,000 shares of company stock worth $7,903,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

