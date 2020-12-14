Edoc Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on December 21st (OTCMKTS:ADOCU)

Edoc Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADOCU) quiet period will end on Monday, December 21st. Edoc Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Edoc Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS ADOCU opened at $10.18 on Monday. Edoc Acquisition has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.27.

Edoc Acquisition Company Profile

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

