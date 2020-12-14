Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 5,684 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.16% of Orthofix Medical worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 56.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 226.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 165.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $37.87 on Monday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $732.18 million, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.52. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

