Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131,700 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 8.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 437,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

