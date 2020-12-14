Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $981,000 Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,920,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,886,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 367,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after acquiring an additional 262,786 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL opened at $58.99 on Monday. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.4845 dividend. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Unilever Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

