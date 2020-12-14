Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $265,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 76.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 42.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 6.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $383.42 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $409.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.93 and a 200-day moving average of $365.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. Teleflex’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,941 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.27.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

